12 Protests in Bulgaria Today - For and Against the Government

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov at yesterday's rally for support of the government

Twelve protests and rallies in just one day have been declared "in support of” and “against” the government today. The organizers are political parties, non-governmental organizations and citizens. This is shown by the data of the Sofia Municipality, quoted by BTV.

On top of that, in the morning IMRO activists, led by Angel Djambazki, have already blocked Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's home.

The demonstrations have been announced since the morning and will continue throughout the day.

Demonstrations in support of the government in front of the National Assembly began at 8 a.m.

Protests against the cabinet were announced at the same time. They will be held again around the National Assembly and the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

There is an action against the government at 11 o'clock, again at the same locations, as well as at 4 o'clock against the high fuel prices. Otherwise, the demonstration was organized by a movement called “Khan Kubrat”.

The protest of the "Vazrazhdane" party starts in front of the parliament at 5 p.m. It has been rumored in the public sphere for days that - after the spontaneous rally last Wednesday during the removal of the head of the parliament Nikola Minchev, Kostadin Kostadinov has now reacted with well-organized groups with buses from the province.

An hour and a half later, again in front of the National Assembly, there is a march in support of Petkov's cabinet.

It will be joined by the "Justice for Everyone" march.

