12 Protests in Bulgaria Today - For and Against the Government

Politics | June 21, 2022, Tuesday // 10:13
Bulgaria: 12 Protests in Bulgaria Today - For and Against the Government Prime Minister Kiril Petkov at yesterday's rally for support of the government

Twelve protests and rallies in just one day have been declared "in support of” and “against” the government today. The organizers are political parties, non-governmental organizations and citizens. This is shown by the data of the Sofia Municipality, quoted by BTV.

On top of that, in the morning IMRO activists, led by Angel Djambazki, have already blocked Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's home.

The demonstrations have been announced since the morning and will continue throughout the day.

Demonstrations in support of the government in front of the National Assembly began at 8 a.m.

Protests against the cabinet were announced at the same time. They will be held again around the National Assembly and the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

There is an action against the government at 11 o'clock, again at the same locations, as well as at 4 o'clock against the high fuel prices. Otherwise, the demonstration was organized by a movement called “Khan Kubrat”.

The protest of the "Vazrazhdane" party starts in front of the parliament at 5 p.m. It has been rumored in the public sphere for days that - after the spontaneous rally last Wednesday during the removal of the head of the parliament Nikola Minchev, Kostadin Kostadinov has now reacted with well-organized groups with buses from the province.

An hour and a half later, again in front of the National Assembly, there is a march in support of Petkov's cabinet.

It will be joined by the "Justice for Everyone" march.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rallies, march, protest, government
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria