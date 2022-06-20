Russia reports of Injured Personnel by Ukrainian Missile Strike on Gas Platforms in the Black Sea

The Ukrainian army hit drilling points at about 8 o'clock this morning at the Ukrainian company Chornomornaftogaz, which was taken over by Russia in 2014, said the so-called leader of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov. According to him, there are five people who fell into the water, three of whom were injured, and the Russian army is looking for an unknown number of workers.

According to Aksyonov, there were 109 people on the platforms, 21 of whom were evacuated. RIA Novosti quoted the unrecognized and sanctioned in Europe "senator" from Crimea Olga Kovitidi that they were located 71 km from Odessa. Hours later, explosions were heard in the Black Sea city and air-raid sirens sounded amid allegations of a Russian missile strike.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (VSU) did not comment on Aksyonov’s statement. Russian media explain that the drilling rigs are in the area of ​​Snake Island in the western part of the Black Sea, opposite the mouth of the Danube.

They are supposed to be used not only for natural gas production in the Ukrainian part of the Black Sea but also for monitoring and radio-technical intelligence on what is happening tens and hundreds of kilometers in the surrounding area.

Aksyonov hastened to reassure Crimean residents that the peninsula has good air defenses and no need to panic.

After its annexation in the spring of 2014, Russia seized platforms 100 km from Odessa and 150 km from Crimea. The TASS news agency, citing a source from the Crimean disaster relief authorities, said the attack was carried out with a missile in the area of ​​the field opposite Odessa.

"Chornomornaftogaz" and "Ukrtransgaz" were nationalized and Crimean companies were established on their basis. Under their control are oil and gas fields in the Black and Azov Seas. In December, probes B-312 "Piter Godovanets" and B-319 "Ukraine" were withdrawn into Russian waters to avoid arrest by Ukraine's Naftogaz. This was decided by a Ukrainian court at the request of the country's prosecutor's office. The reason for the lawsuit is the loan granted by the Ukrainian company to its subsidiary Chornomornaftogaz. The lawsuit to repay the loan began even before the annexation of Crimea. The two probes are estimated to cost more than $350 million.

Chornomornaftogaz also deals with the distribution and retail sale of gas in Crimea, as well as the operation of onshore gas and oil fields in Crimea.

/Dnevnik