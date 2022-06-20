Russia Threatened Lithuania with Retaliation for Refusing to Transit Goods to Kaliningrad

The Kremlin today described as "unprecedented" Lithuania's decision to ban the transit of some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad region and threatened retaliation, Reuters reported.

Lithuanian authorities have banned the transit through its territory of goods covered by EU sanctions against Russia, including coal, metals, construction materials and modern technology. The only land route from Russia to the Kaliningrad semi-exclave on the Baltic Sea is via Lithuania.

"This decision is unprecedented. It breaks everything," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. He said Vilnius' decision was illegal and "the situation is more than serious" and Moscow would have to conduct an in-depth analysis to prepare Russia's response.

The governor of the Kaliningrad region (formerly East Prussia) said the ban by Lithuanian authorities would affect half of all goods arriving from Russia by rail.

