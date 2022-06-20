The Greece-Bulgaria Interconnection started Test Gas Supplies

The Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnection (IGB) has started test gas supplies, the project company ICGB AD told Trend news agency.

"We have started test deliveries with real quantities of natural gas, as planned. However, this is not the beginning of commercial exploitation," the ICGB said.

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that have not had the opportunity for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will provide Bulgaria and the region with access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country to the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergies with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the liquefied natural gas terminal in Alexandroupolis.

