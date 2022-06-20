The Greece-Bulgaria Interconnection started Test Gas Supplies
The Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnection (IGB) has started test gas supplies, the project company ICGB AD told Trend news agency.
"We have started test deliveries with real quantities of natural gas, as planned. However, this is not the beginning of commercial exploitation," the ICGB said.
The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that have not had the opportunity for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will provide Bulgaria and the region with access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country to the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergies with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the liquefied natural gas terminal in Alexandroupolis.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » EU Signed an Agreement with Israel and Egypt for Export of Natural Gas to Europe
- » Gazprom supplies 41.9 million cubic meters of Gas to Europe via Ukraine
- » Bulgarian PM expects Azeri Gas Imports via the Interconnector with Greece in July
- » Energy Commission Chief: Bulgaria has Not Signed a Contract for the Supply of US LNG Yet
- » Russia made $98 Billion in Fuel Exports in 100 days of War in Ukraine
- » Bulgaria: What is the Price of Natural Gas for June