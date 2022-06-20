Ten Former Ministers are calling on the Authorities in Sofia to give Weapons to Ukraine
Four Bulgarian foreign ministers and six military officials called on political leaders to support Ukraine, including by providing it with the weapons and ammunition it needs. The call came before the NATO summit in Madrid in late June.
The call urges the Bulgarian authorities to declare a position on expanded NATO deployment of forces in the country, priority adoption of an adequately funded program for rearmament and motivation of employees, as well as urgent countermeasures of Russian information operations in Bulgaria.
Our country does not export weapons to Ukraine, according to official statements of the Bulgarian authorities. Since the beginning of May, there has been a decision by parliament to provide military-technical assistance. There have already been talks about repairing Ukrainian military equipment in our country.
The appellants also want guarantees that the political crisis will not negatively affect the defense sphere.
"Bulgaria should not miss the opportunities to finance rearmament through participation in programs to support Ukraine," wrote four foreign ministers and six servicemen, including Solomon Passy, Ekaterina Zaharieva, Boyko Noev, Anyu Angelov and Nikolai Nenchev.
