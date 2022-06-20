Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior is taking Action to Prevent Escalation during the Protests this week

Society | June 20, 2022, Monday // 12:52
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior is taking Action to Prevent Escalation during the Protests this week

In connection with the received operational information and with numerous signals for publications on social networks, which call for escalation of the tension during the protests planned for this week, the Ministry of Interior has ordered an inspection.

The aim is to immediately identify those who are calling for illegal actions.

The inspection will cover the entire territory of the country, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The Ministry of the Interior respects the right to free expression of civil position, and will uncompromisingly fulfill its obligations under the law on protection of public order and prevention of offenses.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protests, interior, escalation, Ministry
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria