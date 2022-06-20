Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior is taking Action to Prevent Escalation during the Protests this week

In connection with the received operational information and with numerous signals for publications on social networks, which call for escalation of the tension during the protests planned for this week, the Ministry of Interior has ordered an inspection.

The aim is to immediately identify those who are calling for illegal actions.

The inspection will cover the entire territory of the country, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The Ministry of the Interior respects the right to free expression of civil position, and will uncompromisingly fulfill its obligations under the law on protection of public order and prevention of offenses.

/BNT