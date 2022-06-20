"There are currently 81,486 Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria. They have requested temporary protection. 45,000 of them are children. With their personal foreigner number after registration, every refugee can exercise their rights." This was stated by the chairwoman of the Agency for Refugees Mariana Tosheva.

According to her, there are 8,327 applications for international protection from refugees from the Middle East, of which 1,423 are from unaccompanied minors. "Efforts are being made to motivate and connect Ukrainians with employers. We are working on a day care mechanism due to the lack of places in kindergartens," she told Nova News.

According to her, the employment contracts of Ukrainians in our country are over 5,800. "They are IT specialists employed in the service sector, in the garment industry. The government is trying to include medical staff in the form of health mediators in treatment centers," Tosheva explained. She added that there is currently no tension in the distribution centers on the seaside.

"Ukrainian refugees continue to leave the hotels. The second phase of the program will be completed by August 31," Tosheva said.

