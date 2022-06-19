Day 116 of the Invasion of Ukraine: NATO fears the War could Last for years

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

NATO fears the war in Ukraine could last years

“Russia's war in Ukraine could last for years”. This was stated by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with the German weekly "Bild am Sonntag".

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg believes that supplying Ukraine with modern weapons would increase the possibility of freeing the Donbas region from Russian control.

"We must be prepared for the fact that this may take years. We must not reduce our support for Ukraine, even if the costs are high, not only for military support but also for rising energy and food prices," he said. Stoltenberg.

Earlier, he said that at a NATO summit in Madrid later this month it was expected for members to agree on a package of aid to Ukraine that would make it easier for the country to transition from obsolete Soviet weapons to those that meet NATO standards.

Zelensky visited Mykolaiv

Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the city of Mykolaiv near the front line of battle with Russian forces. He inspected damaged buildings and met with local authorities, soldiers and health workers. From there, the head of state went to the Odessa region, where he examined the base, examples of weapons, shooting range and awards border guards.

Missiles strikes in the East

Meanwhile, three Russian missiles were reported to have destroyed a fuel depot in the eastern Ukrainian city of Novomoskovsk. Eleven people were injured. Novomoskovsk is located northeast of the Dnipro regional center. Earlier, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said Russia was sending huge numbers of reservists to Sievierodonetsk to try to gain control of the city.

/BNR