Thousands of Bulgarians attended Sofia Pride 2022

Thousands joined Sofia Pride 2022. The march in support of the LGBTQ + community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex and queer people) is being held for the 15th time in a row under the title "Proud to be".

The event took place under heavy police guard.

Due to a banner with the inscription "Let's save the children from debauchery", two citizens were taken away from the police. Their performance was applauded by the people gathered for the event.

With colorful clothes and colorful hair, fans of "Sofia Pride" filled the garden at the monument to the Soviet Army in the early afternoon. Kamelia, Papi Hans, Dara Yakimova, Preya and others sang for the concert at the monument. The organizers remind that last year the procession gathered over 10 thousand people.

This year too, the Pride will be accompanied by a number of online and present cultural and sports events within the framework of "Sofia Pride Arts", "Sofia Pride Film Fest" and "Sofia Pride Sports". Due to the war in Ukraine, the organizers announced that they would donate part of the proceeds to the Pride in Kyiv.

Earlier today, two "counter-parades" were organized - "The Family March" and "The March for the Freedom of the Family", which merged in the garden near the church “St Nedelya” in Sofia. The participants were also greeted by the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.

The procession was strewn with posters containing passages from the Holy Scriptures. The procession for the freedom of the family is supported by IMRO.

