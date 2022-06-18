COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 208 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past day are 208 with 3143 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

6.6 percent of the tested samples are positive.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 1,167,914. The active cases are 61,770.

The total number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus is 246. The patients in intensive care units are 26. The cured for the last day are 1120.

Four new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The vaccine doses administered are a total of 4,404,787, of which 366 for the last 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA