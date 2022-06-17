Ukraine will Not Host "Eurovision 2023"

It is very likely that the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the United Kingdom in 2023 after the organizers of the event decided that Ukraine is not able to host, as required by regulation.

Ukraine won this year's edition with the Kalush Orchestra's "Stephanie" after viewers across the continent backed the song to show solidarity with the nation after the Russian invasion.

Tradition dictates that previous year's winners host the next competition, but event organizers said they regretted that it would not be possible to provide the security and operational guarantees needed to host the competition in Ukraine.

They turned to the British public media BBC with a proposal to host the competition next year after the United Kingdom finished second with the song "Space Man" by Sam Ryder.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which is organizing the popular contest, said: "The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most complex television productions in the world, with thousands of people working and attending the event and taking 12 months to complete. preparation."

The organization's statement said a lengthy investigation had shown that the necessary guarantees could not be provided by Ukrainian public television and expressed "sadness and disappointment" that next year's competition could not be held in Ukraine.

The last time Eurovision was held in the UK was in 1998 after the United Kingdom won the competition last year with the song Love Shine a Light by Katrina and the Waves. Hosting the large-scale music competition is a logistical and financial challenge and could be a challenge even for the BBC, which is currently struggling with significant financial cuts.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik