Bulgaria: When will be the Vote of No Confidence

At an extraordinary session on Tuesday, discussions will be held on the vote of no confidence in the government requested by GERB-SDS. The vote will take place on Wednesday, June 22 at the earliest.

This means that Kiril Petkov has four days to find six more deputies to save the cabinet.

A protest in support of the government is planned for the same day. It has been organized on Facebook since the no-confidence motion announced earlier on Monday.

According to the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, after the draft vote of no confidence is submitted, it must enter the hall for discussion, but not earlier than 3 days and not later than 7 days from the receipt of the request. 24 hours after the end of the debate, the draft decision must be voted on in the Chamber. This means that a vote of no confidence can enter the hall on Thursday at the latest.

The decision to schedule the meeting for debates, which are the day before the vote, is taken by the Speaker of the National Assembly - currently, after the removal of Nikola Minchev, these functions are performed by Deputy Speaker Miroslav Ivanov.

Yesterday Desislava Atanasova from GERB-SDS and Yordan Tsonev requested an extraordinary meeting on Sunday and a vote on Monday. The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Kristian Vigenin, countered that this decision was made by the Speaker, and that such requests could not be made through a procedure during the sittings.

Today, however, parliamentary groups agreed and an extraordinary meeting was scheduled.

Yesterday, the newly formed majority held a dress rehearsal for the no-confidence vote – “There Is Such a People” (TISP), GERB-SDS, the “Movement for Rights and Freedoms” (DPS) and “Vazrazhdane” gathered the necessary votes to overthrow Minchev.

“We Continue the Change”, “Democratic Bulgaria”, the Bulgarian Socialist Party and TISP MPs who have seceded from their party are still not collecting the necessary votes to overcome the no-confidence vote - they all have a total of 115 of the required 121. If the necessary MPs are not found, the cabinet must resign in order to be terminated. Until a new government is elected, it becomes a "resigned government".

However, if six more people are found (earlier today Iva Miteva admitted that more TISP deputies will support the cabinet during the no-confidence vote), the vote will fail and a new request on the same grounds will not be can be done in the next 6 months.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews