Day 114 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv expects New Invasion through Belarus, 20 Prison Camps in Occupied Territories

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Attacks continue in Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut

Four people were killed in an air strike by the Russian army against a building where civilians are hiding in the city of Lysychansk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian army is still holding back the massive Russian bombing of the key city of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army announced that the Russian military is concentrating its efforts in the area of ​​the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, where a number of settlements have been shelled.

One of the Russian attacks in Lysychansk was on a building where people were hiding, and the other was on a dispensary in the city. Rescue operations are currently underway and the death toll could rise, Luhansk Oblast Governor Sergio Haidai said.

New invasion expected from the north

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov announced that President Volodymyr Zelensky had ordered a readiness check in four areas of the country. The reason is a possible threat of a new invasion from the territory of Belarus.

"The president gathered the people and this issue was discussed - the issue of Belarus. All bodies involved have assessed what is happening, what is the current state of the Belarusian troops, how many Russian troops are there, what are the plans. As a result, a task was set - there will be inspections in four areas for the state of preparation, in case there are new challenges for our country."

Zelensky’s late-night address

In another late video address, President Vladimir Zelensky reiterated that talks to end hostilities are not being held because of Russia's position.

At the same time, he described yesterday as historic, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French and Romanian Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Klaus Johannes said in Kyiv that they supported Ukraine's EU candidate status.

"Ukraine felt the support of four strong European countries at once, in particular support for our movement towards the European Union. All four leaders support Ukraine's candidacy. Naturally, the relevant procedures must be followed and the other member states must join. But the meeting was held a big step forward. "

At the end of his statement, Zelensky announced that he expects a lot of news related to Ukraine in the next two days.

More than 20 camps and prisons in the occupied territories of Ukraine, torture and humiliation in them

Russian invaders have set up at least 20 filtration camps and prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine Eugene Tsymbalyuk at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, Ukrinform and UNIAN reported.

"There are still many places where crime does not stop. At least 20 filtration camps and prisons have been identified in the occupied territories," he said.

The head of the Ukrainian mission to the OSCE also spoke about cases of torture, rape and abduction, which are "part of Russia's policy of humiliating the inhabitants of the occupied territories of Ukraine."

"So far, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, according to human rights activists, are among the leaders in the number of kidnappings by the Russian military in Ukraine," the ambassador said.

Earlier it was reported that in Enerhodar Russians abducted 20 people for a week, half of whom are employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

