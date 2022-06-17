VMRO-DPMNE Leader: If Bulgaria's demands are part of EU’s Negotiating Framework, We'd better Not Go In

VMRO-DPMNE Leader: If Bulgaria's demands are part of EU's Negotiating Framework, We'd better Not Go In

The leader of the Macedonian opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, said that if Bulgaria's demands are included in the EU's negotiating framework for membership, Skopje would be better off refusing to apply to the Union.

His comment comes in response to a proposal by the French presidency of the EU Council that Sofia's demands be guaranteed in this way. According to Mickoski, this is an attempt to blackmail North Macedonia, which has already made a number of concessions, including changing its name.

He also supported President Stevo Pendarovski's request to ensure that Bulgaria has no new demands on the Republic of North Macedonia to lift its veto.

