VMRO-DPMNE Leader: If Bulgaria's demands are part of EU’s Negotiating Framework, We'd better Not Go In
The leader of the Macedonian opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, said that if Bulgaria's demands are included in the EU's negotiating framework for membership, Skopje would be better off refusing to apply to the Union.
His comment comes in response to a proposal by the French presidency of the EU Council that Sofia's demands be guaranteed in this way. According to Mickoski, this is an attempt to blackmail North Macedonia, which has already made a number of concessions, including changing its name.
He also supported President Stevo Pendarovski's request to ensure that Bulgaria has no new demands on the Republic of North Macedonia to lift its veto.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Albanian PM: There will be No EU Membership Talks soon and Bulgaria is to Blame
- » Mitsotakis: The Security of Greece is Guaranteed, We have Strong Allies
- » The Macedonian Arsonist in Bitola has been Released
- » Erdogan escalates Rhetoric against Greece and Mobilizes Imams in his Re-Election Bid
- » Scholz in Sofia: I strongly Support the Start of Negotiations with North Macedonia for EU Accession
- » Macedonian PM doubts Sofia is ready to Resolve Disputes with Skopje