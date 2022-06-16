Russian Diplomat: Distribution of US-allocated Funds to Ukraine remains Unclear
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday, commenting on Washington's financial aid to Ukraine, that the big question is how these huge amounts of US aid are divided and distributed.
The diplomat recalled that she had already made a list of the largest receipts and deductions in favor of Ukraine, noting that this financial assistance threatens Kyiv itself and the whole of Europe. "I do not even need to talk about the US, because everything is clear. Each of its [Washington's] new steps hit itself -- both economic sanctions and other [measures]. And the big question is where this money will go. Because we only hear about the allocated amounts, supplies, and how it is further distributed, among whom, who divides these colossal amounts within the United States, or outside..this is all a big question," Mariya Zakharova told Sputnik on the sidelines of the SPIEF.
