Bulgaria: Hundreds of Protesters gathered in front of Parliament in support of Nikola Minchev

Politics | June 16, 2022, Thursday // 19:57
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Hundreds of Protesters gathered in front of Parliament in support of Nikola Minchev @OFFNews

Hundreds protested in front of the parliament in support of Nikola Minchev, who hours ago was removed from the post of Speaker of the National Assembly - with the votes of GERB, DPS, “There Is Such a People” and “Vazrazhdane”.

"We don't want GERB, DPS and the ‘kopeykas’, we don't want mafia, corruption! Let's not run away from Bulgaria. No to Putin! We want Bulgaria to be an independent European country," the protesters chanted.

Some of the demonstrators carry signs with slogans "I am with Nikola".

At 19:15 p.m. Nikola Minchev came out on the stairs in front of the National Assembly and was applauded by the demonstrators.

Before that, the deputies from Democratic Bulgaria joined the protest and spoke in front of the crowd.

After the vote on the budget, the entire parliamentary group of the “We Continue the Change”, together with Nikola Minchev, will go to the demonstrators.

The protesters repeatedly called on the chairman of the parliamentary group of “There Is Such a People”, Toshko Yordanov, to come out to meet with him, but he did not show up.

At 19:30 p.m. the procession headed to the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protesters, nikola minchev, There is such a people, demonstrators
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria