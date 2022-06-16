Bulgaria: Hundreds of Protesters gathered in front of Parliament in support of Nikola Minchev

Hundreds protested in front of the parliament in support of Nikola Minchev, who hours ago was removed from the post of Speaker of the National Assembly - with the votes of GERB, DPS, “There Is Such a People” and “Vazrazhdane”.

"We don't want GERB, DPS and the ‘kopeykas’, we don't want mafia, corruption! Let's not run away from Bulgaria. No to Putin! We want Bulgaria to be an independent European country," the protesters chanted.

Some of the demonstrators carry signs with slogans "I am with Nikola".

At 19:15 p.m. Nikola Minchev came out on the stairs in front of the National Assembly and was applauded by the demonstrators.

Before that, the deputies from Democratic Bulgaria joined the protest and spoke in front of the crowd.

After the vote on the budget, the entire parliamentary group of the “We Continue the Change”, together with Nikola Minchev, will go to the demonstrators.

The protesters repeatedly called on the chairman of the parliamentary group of “There Is Such a People”, Toshko Yordanov, to come out to meet with him, but he did not show up.

At 19:30 p.m. the procession headed to the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

