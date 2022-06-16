Trifonov: There will Never be a Coalition between “There Is Such a People, GERB and DPS

Politics | June 16, 2022, Thursday // 19:40
Bulgaria: Trifonov: There will Never be a Coalition between “There Is Such a People, GERB and DPS Leader of "There Is Such a People" Slavi Trifonov

There is no coalition between ‘There Is Such a People’, GERB and DPS. And there won't be. Never.” This is what the leader of "There Is Such a People" Slavi Trifonov wrote in his official Facebook profile.

"The removal of the speaker of parliament is the result of his violations of the law. If the speaker of parliament does not comply with the law, he gives such an example that he should be removed immediately," Trifonov added.

He added: “I will say once again about the misunderstood - there is no coalition between ‘There is such a people’, GERB and the 'Movement for Rights and Freedoms' (DPS). There isn't one and there will never be one.”

/BNT

