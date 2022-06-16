Bulgarian PM on the sidelines of the National Assembly: We are Not Afraid of Elections

Politics | June 16, 2022, Thursday // 19:31
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM on the sidelines of the National Assembly: We are Not Afraid of Elections Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov @Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the parliament minutes after Nikola Minchev was relieved of his post as Speaker of the National Assembly.

There is a new majority in this parliament”, Petkov said. According to him, these are the “Vazrazhdane” party, the “Movement of Rights and Freedoms” (DPS), the other deputies from “There Is Such a People” (TISP) and GERB. “TISP came up with the idea to erase GERB and now votes with them”, Petkov explained.

Vazrazhdane’ is waving some flags, and DPS is talking about the rights of all Bulgarians and they both decided to embrace themselves. They are all here for political games, there is no morality, but the good news is that all Bulgarians have seen this”, said the Prime Minister.

All those who voted against Mr. Minchev made it clear that they do not care about this country, they are marketing companies that just tell lies”, said Petkov.

We are not afraid of elections, because the people who are watching at the moment can have a clear idea of ​​what is happening”, he added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg


/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Minchev, Petkov, Vazrazhdane, TISP
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria