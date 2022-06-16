Day 113 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Scholz, Macron and Draghi Visit Kyiv, Terrorist Attack against Zelensky Prevented

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

By train to Kyiv - Macron, Scholz and Draghi arrived in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived by train in the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The three European leaders want to reject criticism in Ukraine itself of the way they react to the war. Scholz told the German newspaper Bild that they want to show not only solidarity, but also to assure that aid - financial, humanitarian, but also when it comes to weapons - will continue. Ukraine's hopes of joining the European Union will no doubt be among the topics of conversation with the Ukrainian president.

Ukraine’s hopes for EU membership

The visit comes a day before the European Commission makes a recommendation on Ukraine's status as a candidate for membership in the bloc.

The three leaders will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on further support for his country and its desire to join the European Union.

The trip of the three was planned for days, but for security reasons, it was officially confirmed shortly before their arrival in the Ukrainian capital.

It has now become clear that Scholz flew to southern Poland last night. Shortly after midnight, he, Macron, and Draghi took a train from the border town of Przemysl.

In Kyiv, the three will be joined by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who has chosen another route there.

Their visit comes a day before the European Commission adopts an opinion on whether Ukraine will be granted EU candidate status.

Battles continue in Eastern Ukraine

Earlier, the Ukrainian army said Russia had concentrated its main strike force in the northern Luhansk region and was trying to attack in nine directions simultaneously. Russia's Defense Ministry has accused Ukrainian forces of obstructing efforts to evacuate civilians hiding at the Sievierodonetsk chemical plant. The battle for control of the city has been going on for weeks.

Military support for Kyiv

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude for the $1 billion support announced by the United States. The package, which includes artillery and modern missile systems, will be particularly important for the defense of the Donbas region, Zelensky said. in his video address last, he added:

"In all my international contacts, I admire the actions of our defenders. The world really wants to learn from Ukrainians how to fight and how to win. During the 112 days of this war, the Ukrainian army proved that the courage and wisdom of the battlefield, together with the ability to tactically defeat the enemy, give significant results, despite the advantage of the Russian army in the number of troops and equipment."

Ukrainian police prevented a terrorist attack against the country's leadership

The National Police of Ukraine has prevented a terrorist act that was being prepared against the country's leadership, said the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Yenin, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine.

“The population is actively helping us” (in the discovery of sabotage and intelligence groups, Interfax). "Thanks in large part to the information we receive from our operational sources, we have even been able to prevent a terrorist act against the leadership of our country," Yenin said. "I'm sure after the victory we will be able to tell a lot more about it."

As early as March, law enforcement agencies in Ukraine reported more than 10 neutralized assassination attempts against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following Russia's February 24 invasion. In early March, Western services had information on at least three such cases and attempts by sabotage groups to infiltrate the so-called government district of Kyiv.

