COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 152 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | June 16, 2022, Thursday // 11:10
During the last 24 hours, 152 new cases of covid were registered in the country, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. The new infections were detected in 3,091 tests, which means that the positive tests were 4.91 percent. 67.1 percent of new cases are unvaccinated. Four people died, not all of them were vaccinated.

There are 19 new patients in hospitals, and 78.9 percent of them have not been vaccinated. The total number of people hospitalized with covid is 249, 28 of them are in intensive care units. 1160 people were reported cured.

For the last 24 hours, 447 doses of vaccine have been administered.

/BTA

