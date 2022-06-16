Debates in Bulgaria’s Parliament Today: “The Mafia wants its State Back”

Today, the parliament is debating the requested resignation of its chairman Nikola Minchev. The request was initiated by "There Is Such a People" and supported by GERB, the “Movement for Rights and Freedoms” (DPS) and "Vazrazhdane".

In his reasons, Toshko Yordanov ("There Is Such a People") pointed out the constant non-fulfillment of obligations, systematic and gross violation of the rules, exceeding rights. The reason is that the hearing of the resigned Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska on the topic "Macedonia" did not take place in closed session yesterday.

"We Continue the Change" replied that Minchev was simply fulfilling the will of the hall to open the meeting.

At the time when Yordanov was speaking, Nikola Minchev entered the hall and was greeted with long applause.

Andrey Gyurov ("We Continue the Change") said:

"The mafia wants its state back."

He pointed out that everything is happening a few days after the criminal schemes at border checkpoint "Kapitan Andreevo" were stopped, the money in the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works was cut and a signal was given that the Anti-Corruption Commission will start working.

"One thing is clear - it's about money. This is a showy attack on the speaker of parliament," Gyurov said.

He pointed out that Minchev is a brilliant lawyer and guardian of political morality, which has been recognized by all.

"The Macedonian scenario is false. A fabrication of the man on the couch who wanted to sell the national interest in exchange for US visas," Gurov said.

"Today, the mafia will count the votes in the hall. There is still time to stand on the right side of history," Gyurov added.

He added:

"If the deputies are afraid of the mafia, how can the Bulgarians be brave. Do not hand over the Bulgarians and Bulgaria to the mafia. You will not be able to forgive yourself."

Yordan Tsonev (DPS) reacted with insult to the fact that those who want Minchev's resignation are called "mafia".

"Let's preserve at least a little dignity," Mustafa Karadayi called.

Toshko Yordanov ("There Is Such a People") answered that "We Continue the Change" is telling lies.

"There is talk of couches and mafia nonsense," Yordanov said.

According to him, Minchev not only violated the rules, but did what he was ordered to do on the topic of "Macedonia".

"You are the group that gathers traitors," Yordanov told "We Continue the Change."

According to him, the statement that "There Is Such a People" is together with GERB and DPS is elementary and primary.

Lyubomir Bojankov (BSP) said that the moment is historic, because we are not talking about Nikola Minchev, but about the next decades of Bulgaria.

"Nikola Minchev was a bright ray of hope for the return of normalcy. This is a kidnapping for normalcy," Bozhankov said.

He pointed out that "There Is Such a People" three times they ruled out the possibility of GERB being removed from power, and finally they deleted themselves.

Stanislav Balabanov "There Is Such a People" revealed that there were behind-the-scenes agreements in the coalition. According to him, Andrey Gyurov was pulled out at the last moment for the BNB because Asen Vassilev wanted to control the bank.

As Balabanov spoke, the hall chanted "Mafia."

"Deputy Prime Minister Kalina Konstantinova was an adviser in GERB's cabinet," Balabanov said.

The resigned Minister of Sports Radostin Vassilev stated that he is not a traitor, but he cannot prefer "his leader than the Bulgarian people".

"For the first time, the state has the opportunity to regain seized businesses," Vassilev said.

According to him, people like Iva Miteva and Andrey Chorbanov do not want to stand next to Toshko Yordanov.

"Do not support the coup in the state, our state is more important than anything," Vassilev said.

Chorbanov replied that he was a proud founder of the "There Is Such a People" party. According to him, the party has lost many supporters due to its participation in the coalition.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ