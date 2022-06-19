The News are Depressing more and more People around the World

The depressive state of the world is forcing people to avoid the news, the Reuters Institute reported, based on its own research.

A study by a British study group found that the combined effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and the cost of living crisis have reduced interest in the news.

In 46 countries surveyed, among 93,000 participants, it was found that the share of those who said they actively avoid the news has increased from 29% to 38% since 2017.

In some countries, their number has doubled, including Brazil (54%) and the United Kingdom (46%).

Young people, in particular, find the news depressing, but the main reason for avoiding it is its repetitiveness, especially with regard to Covid and politics.

Others say the news leads to arguments they prefer to avoid or a sense of helplessness, and many young people say they find it difficult to understand. Lead author Nick Newman said the results were "a particular challenge for the news industry". "The topics that journalists consider most important, such as political crises, international conflicts and global pandemics, seem to be the ones that are repelling more and more people," he said.

Most of the study was completed before the start of the war in Ukraine in February, but subsequent studies in five countries found that these problems only deepened after that.

The report said media confidence had fallen in half of the countries surveyed, rising in just seven, reversing the results during the pandemic.

The problem is exacerbated by the fact that young people are increasingly disconnected from traditional media, with 15 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 24 saying they use TikTok as their main source of news.

