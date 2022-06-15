Bulgarian PM proposes that Parliament Resolve All Issues on the Topic of North Macedonia

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has proposed that parliament resolve all issues on the topic with the Republic of North Macedonia, including whether or not to lift the veto for Skopje's talks with the European Union. This is one of the points that the Prime Minister proposed for a vote at the beginning of today's government session. Thus, according to Petkov, speculation that the government is doing something wrong on the topic will be avoided:

"Any proposal by the French Presidency, the EU, a Member State or the EC relating to the approval of the start of negotiations for membership of the European Union of the RNM and the Republic of Albania made in preparation for or during a meeting of the Committee on the Permanent Representatives, or the General Affairs Council, which deviates from the framework position of the Council of Ministers of 2019, to be sent immediately by the Permanent Representation of Bulgaria to the EU to the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly. Item two - the representatives of the Republic of Bulgaria in the Permanent Representatives Committee and in the General Affairs Council to not to agree with the proposal under item 1 until their discussion in the National Assembly, and in case of their rejection by the National Assembly to express a negative position on them."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR