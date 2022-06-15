Day 112 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Fighting in Sievierodonetsk and Kharkiv Continues

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Heavy fighting in Sievierodonetsk and Kharkiv

Ukrainian forces are suffering heavy losses in the fighting against Russian troops in both the city of Sievierodonetsk and the Kharkiv region, Reuters reported, citing a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In his evening address, he also said that Ukraine needed modern anti-missile weapons at the moment, adding that there could be no excuse for partner countries to delay supplies. Some Russian missiles have escaped defense and inflicted casualties, Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president said local forces were still trying to evacuate civilians from Sievierodonetsk after Russia destroyed the city's last bridge.

"The heaviest fighting, as before, is in Sievierodonetsk and other nearby towns and villages. The losses, unfortunately, are painful," Zelensky said. "But we have to stay strong - to stay strong is so critical for Donbas. The more losses the enemy suffers there, the less strength he will have left to continue his aggression," he added.

Ukraine is also suffering "painful losses" in the Kharkiv region, east of Kyiv, where Russia is trying to strengthen its position after it was recently repulsed, Zelensky said. "The fighting there continues and we must continue to fight, to fight hard," he added.

Ukraine needs more Western weapons

The country has received "about 10 percent of the weapons" it wants from its Western partners to fight the Russian army on the ground, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said late last night, quoted by AFP.

"Of the weapons we need, we have received about 10 percent," Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said with regret to Ukrainian television.

"No matter how hard Ukraine strives, no matter how professional our army is, without the help of our Western partners we will not be able to win this war," she said. “Clear deadlines (for deliveries) must be set because every day delay is another day in which the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, of our people, are endangered”, Malyar stressed. “We cannot wait too long, as the situation is very difficult”, she said, “especially in Donbas, in the east, where the Russians have been making little progress for several weeks until they control virtually the entire Luhansk region”.

Malyar called for a precise schedule in the near future, as well as Ukraine's Western partner to remain ready to support the country financially and militarily.

Russia has said it is ready to evacuate civilians from the Sievierodonetsk “Azot” plant.

Russia has said it is ready to evacuate civilians hiding at the Azot chemical plant in the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. The proposal for a humanitarian corridor is for today in the morning. The losses in Sievierodonetsk are "painful", the Ukrainian president admitted. In recent days, there have been no drastic changes in the battle for Donbas, said President Zelensky.

NATO leaders have pledged their support for Ukraine

The leaders of seven NATO countries have pledged to support the accession of Sweden and Finland to the alliance and to provide more heavy weapons to Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.

They voiced support after an informal meeting at the official residence of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague, co-organized by Rutte and his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen. The other leaders of the meeting were the president of Romania and the prime ministers of Belgium, Poland, Portugal and Latvia.

/OFFNews, BNR