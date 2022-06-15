Bulgarian TV Crew Attacked in Serbia

The team of the investigative journalism show on the Bulgarian National Television "Traces Remain" was attacked in Bosilegrad during photos of environmental pollution in the border regions.

There are no casualties from the team, and the equipment has minimal damage, the host and producer of the show Bogdana Lazarova told BNT.

Late last night the team managed to return to Bulgarian territory, in Kyustendil.

"We were filming on the territory of Serbia with official permission from the authorities. We were approaching the mine on a state road, but 40-50 meters before the entrance to the mine we were met by the manager Miodrag Mihajlovic with 4-5 of his men and they started throwing big stones, 10 cm big, aiming at our heads, aiming at the equipment, with shouts: ‘Get out, we will kill you”, says Lazarova.

The conflict, she said, was quite serious. She thanked our Consul General in Nis Dimitar Tsanev, who arrived on site very quickly and assisted the team. With his help, a complaint was filed with the city police department.

While they were on the scene to testify, two of the attackers were called. The prosecutor instituted proceedings and interrogations began.



/BNT

