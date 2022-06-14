Bulgarian Opposition Party GERB will File a Vote of No Confidence for the Government on Wednesday

GERB will file a vote of no confidence in the government on Wednesday. This was announced by Tomislav Donchev at a party briefing. According to him, the cabinet has failed in the field of public finances and economic policy.

"This pain must end. This chapter of Bulgarian politics will be disgraceful. The only thing we can do is to make this chapter short," Donchev added. According to him, the failure of the government is there and the forecasts of the experts were that for 1-2 years the Bulgarians will feel the pain in their pockets.

According to Delyan Dobrev, there is galloping inflation in Bulgaria, but it was not due to the war. "The last time was in 1997, which was followed by hyperinflation, and we know where the country went then. This inflation is not due to the war, because if you look at Europe, it is half there. If in our country the inflation is 15% and we expect it to show as much as 18% in May, in countries that are far more affected than Bulgaria, it is 8%. The reason is the incompetence of the government. There is also inexplicable inflation, which I explain only with corruption and lobbying - it's about fuel inflation. In the last half-year, diesel at gas stations has increased by 36%, A-95 jumped by 37% - inexplicably why, given that the price of oil is the same as in 2012, and excise duties and VAT are the same," said the former Minister of Economy. He explained part of the inflation with the small compensations that were provided for the business. According to Dobrev, this government will be remembered in three words - "incompetent, lobbyist and corrupt".

"We believe that the vote of no confidence is an opportunity to stabilize the political system and an opportunity to respond to all the challenges facing our country. What we see in recent days is absolutely unacceptable, harmful and detrimental to Bulgarian political life. This is the main reason why we should stop waiting for the political system to overcome its weaknesses and introduce this vote of no confidence, which I hope all reasonable and forward-thinking MPs will support when it is considered in plenary, "said Toma Bikov.

"The ugly scandals in the ruling coalition make governing virtually impossible - no political power, no political majority. It can't do anything from now on. Through a vote of no confidence, we are helpfully trying to end this angony. We will talk to everyone, this will be a measure of their conscience," said Tomislav Donchev.

According to the former Minister of Economy of GERB Lachezar Borisov, this government is a threat to financial stability and hence to the national security of our country.

