Motorsports are one of the most popular sports with live TV audiences. Races from the Speedway, Formula 1, Rally, Nascar, MotoGP and other popular disciplines are followed by a global audience in the millions with armchair fans tuning in to the big races and cheering on their favourite drivers and teams. Motorsports are fast, furious and exciting but there’s a way you can ramp up your enjoyment of a Grand Prix further. That’s with a well-placed bet on motor sports on the outcome.

This can be done from the comfort of your own home using a desktop computer or mobile app downloaded to your Android or iOS device. When gambling on the next big race shown live on television you want to ensure you are doing it with the best bookie. Getting the most generous odds and promotions is key. There may not seem like a lot between the leading online bookies to the untrained eye but, on closer inspection, there’s much to separate them. To get the best deal possible it pays to know everything worth knowing about a sportsbook app.

In this article, we explain the five best motorsports betting features available today. These may seem like luxuries but they are features you should insist on. The best bookies offer each of these betting features and if your current bookie doesn’t deliver, it’s time for a change.

Welcome bonus

The best bookies give new customers a welcome bonus and these deals come in many different shapes and sizes. The welcome bonus is a marketing tool that is used by a sportsbook to attract new customers. It entices players to sign-up at one bookie over the competition.

The most popular type of welcome bonus is the deposit matched bet which gives players a free bet that is equal to their first deposit and wager on sports. Other offers include enhanced odds, risk-free bets, extra places each way, profit boosts and more.

In-play betting

This is a popular feature with online sports bettors as it allows you to gamble on fixtures that have already begun. You can bet pre-match or at any stage of the game thanks to in-play betting. The odds and markets are updated to reflect the flow of play and the score. A bet is as exciting and just as possible in the final few minutes as it was before kickoff.

Watch a football match live on television and keep your eye out for any in-play betting value. When you spot a gamble worth having, you can bet in-play at the touch of a button. This can be done on most sports using your desktop computer or mobile app.

The cash-out feature is offered by all leading sportsbooks and, if done right, it has the power to turn a losing bet into a profitable one. When you place your bet you’ll often see a cash-out value added to your account balance. In the first instance, that will be equal to your stake but will rise and fall, depending on how well your selection is doing.

A successful cash-out is one done at the right time and for the biggest possible profit. It can also limit the damage if you make a poor selection, helping you to claw back some of your stake.

Promotions

In addition to the welcome bonus that is reserved for new customers, bookies also serve up several exciting promotions for existing members. These include free bets, enhanced odds and cashback. An excellent example of a sportsbook promotion is the faller’s insurance in horse racing.

Bet on a horse in any jumps race and get your stake back if your pick falls at any fence. Refunds may come in the form of cash or free bets.

Live streaming

The best and most impressive feature of online betting is live streaming. Watch horse racing, tennis, football and other major sports on your desktop or smartphone free of charge, thanks to an HD quality live stream.

If you have placed a bet on the outcome of a race, match or fight, you can watch on the live stream and cheer on your picks. Never again will you feel the pressure of missing out on a sporting event or having to check a results service.