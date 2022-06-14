The Macedonian Arsonist in Bitola has been Released

Lambe Alabakovski, detained for setting fire to the Bulgarian cultural center “Ivan Mihailov” in Bitola, is free today, BGNES reports. At this stage, the only measure against him is the revocation of his passport.

He was initially remanded in custody for eight days, which was replaced by house arrest, explaining that there was a possibility of escape, as the singer has dual citizenship, Macedonian and American.

We remind you that the description of the arsonist from Bitola was given by the Bulgarian Minister Teodora Genchovska, who immediately after the event went from Skopje to Bitola, where she was informed about the perpetrator in the police department.

"In the footage of one of the cameras, I saw a man arriving calmly by bicycle, taking out a tube of flammable liquid and calmly pouring the liquid in front of the building door. The fire that broke out was large, and I suspect that the person has suffered some injuries from this fire and may seek medical attention. The man is wearing a mask," Genchovska said, adding that she personally believes that this" act was committed in cold blood, intentionally and maliciously. "

The arson of the front door of the “Ivan Mihailov” center provoked sharp reactions from Bulgarian politicians, who described the incident as a barbaric act and provocation.

Lambe Alabakovski became famous after winning the “Search for Stars” TV competition in 2004. He is very popular in his country, and his songs are among the favorites of Macedonians and top the music charts.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova