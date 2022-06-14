Gazprom supplies 41.9 million cubic meters of Gas to Europe via Ukraine

Business » ENERGY | June 14, 2022, Tuesday // 14:11
Bulgaria: Gazprom supplies 41.9 million cubic meters of Gas to Europe via Ukraine

Gazprom continues to supply natural gas to Europe through Ukraine. This was announced today to the media by the spokesman of the Russian holding Sergey Kupriyanov, quoted by TASS.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through Ukraine in quantities confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha gas metering station (GIS) - 41.9 million cubic meters on June 14," Kupriyanov said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gazprom, gas, Ukraine, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria