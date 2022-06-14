Gazprom supplies 41.9 million cubic meters of Gas to Europe via Ukraine

Gazprom continues to supply natural gas to Europe through Ukraine. This was announced today to the media by the spokesman of the Russian holding Sergey Kupriyanov, quoted by TASS.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through Ukraine in quantities confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha gas metering station (GIS) - 41.9 million cubic meters on June 14," Kupriyanov said.

/BTA