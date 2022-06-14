Record Increase in Hate Crimes against Turks Abroad

The number of hate crimes against Turks living abroad has risen to a record high, according to a report quoted by the Turkish English-language media Daily Sabah.

The report, prepared by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) shows a record increase in both the number and severity of anti-Muslim and racist attacks in the West. Anti-Muslim sentiment in Western countries is on the rise, especially against the backdrop of far-right and populist rhetoric, according to the report, which has been published annually since 2018.

The directorate has registered a total of 316 attacks in 2021, including 132 attacks on Turks living in Germany, 43 in the Netherlands and 38 in France. The motive for 163 of these attacks was Islamophobia, 116 were motivated by racism, 33 were carried out by supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) or the People's Defense Units (YPG), a Kurdish militia in Syria that Ankara does not distinguish from the PKK, and four Armenian racists, the report said.

The number of Turks injured in these attacks was 45 in 2021, compared to 36 in 2020.

Last year, 22 arson cases were reported, including six against mosques and two against Turkish shops. Cars, monuments, offices and various other buildings were also attacked.

Meanwhile, far-right attacks in Germany have increased by 250 percent in the last five years, said YTB director Abdullah Eren, who said this was largely due to growing far-right rhetoric.

/BTA