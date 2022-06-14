Bulgarian PM expects Azeri Gas Imports via the Interconnector with Greece in July

Business » ENERGY | June 14, 2022, Tuesday // 13:33
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM expects Azeri Gas Imports via the Interconnector with Greece in July Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov @Council of Ministers

It is possible that the Greek gas connection will start operating in July”, said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in response to a question from the Bulgarian National Radio.

"Everyone predicted September, October, November - no, it will open in July," the prime minister said today in Veliko Tarnovo.

He specified that "Azerbaijani gas" will flow through the interconnector.

"I plan to go to Baku this week for one night, to confirm the quantities there. But we will have one billion cubic meters that will flow. Very soon, between July and August, I really expect this one billion cubic meters to enter Bulgaria at a price that is many times lower than the market price at the moment", continued Kiril Petkov.

"What we are trying to do is mix the LNG, and the Azeri gas, so that the average delivery price is better than Gazprom's."

Asked by reporters about the future of the Hemus highway, the prime minister said a parliamentary sanction would be needed to unblock its completion.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Azeri, gas, Bulgaria, Petkov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria