After the First 13 - Three more Illegally Buried Bodies found near Bankya

Three more bodies were found buried in the illegal cemetery near Klisura and Bankya.

This was reported by Nova TV, stating that the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has confirmed it. Expert examinations will prove the gender and identity of the victims of the funeral agent Georgi Enev.

Thus, the total number of bodies found is 16. Initially, they were 7, then 6 more were found.

Due to the extremely strange violation of the law - Enev took money from relatives for cremation, but actually buried people, Enev was brought in as a defendant under the article for fraud.

This makes him a defendant at the lowest instance - Sofia District Court.

The data so far show that he took BGN 1,000 from relatives of the deceased in exchange for a commitment to cremate them. Instead, he buried the bodies near the village of Klisura. Initially, Enev admitted to 50 such cases, but during interrogation before a judge denied that he had committed illegal activities.

However, both the District Court and the City Court remanded him in custody. And the wording of the city judges was interesting:

"Although there is no evidence in the case that the accused is in danger of absconding, public discontent in the case may prompt him to do so."

Before the court, Enev asked for a lighter measure, said he would no longer engage in this activity, would not abscond and would not commit another crime.

The funeral director has been in custody since the first seven bodies were found.

This happened at the end of May. So far, it has been reported that they were 3 elderly women and 4 men. The identity of the next discovered has not been specified publicly at the moment.

