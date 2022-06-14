Bulgarian PM: We Saw there are Brave People and now their Example must be Followed

“Another election will be disastrous and a waste of historic time”, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told reporters in Veliko Tarnovo.

“We saw that there are brave and responsible people and now their example must be followed”, Petkov said, after several people from "There Is Such a People", led by the resigned Minister of Sports Radostin Vassilev, announced that they were leaving the parliamentary group.

“We have focused on having 121 MPs who have no dependencies, no one to stop the change in the anti-corruption commission, no one to stop the budget. Radostin Vassilev and the deputies said that their loyalty is to Bulgaria. Now the question is to follow their example with 7 more people”, said Kiril Petkov.

He was adamant that there were no behind-the-scenes agreements and expressed confidence that "We Continue the Change" will meet other supporters.

“We continue to talk to many people, the idea is for everyone to realize the enormous responsibility they bear. If we do not have 22 draft laws by the end of the year, we lose and stop 12 billion European funds, pension updates do not happen, young families do not receive additional tax relief, fuel prices continue to rise, and probably another COVID wave is coming in the autumn”, the Prime Minister outlined what will happen if the budget update is not adopted by the parliament and new early elections are launched.

“It is low to record people you work with, they are trying to make insinuations”, commented the Prime Minister of the recording of Radostin Vassilev and the MP from TISP Hristinka Ivanova.

/BGNES