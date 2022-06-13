Bulgarian President: While deciding their own Future, Politicians should Not Forget their Promises
"I expect both the government and the MPs, while deciding on their own political future, not to forget their enormous responsibility to the citizens and the promises made to tackle inflation, the social and economic crisis." This was stated by President Rumen Radev. He attended the awarding of finalists in a programming competition at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski ”.
According to him, not only the trust in their own political formations depends on the behavior and actions of the parties, but also the trust in the political system as a whole.
"The very situation in the country requires that the parties represented in parliament should not allow the contradictions between them to overshadow the interests of the state and the Bulgarians," Radev said.
The President refused to comment on Slavi Trifonov's words that some of the deputies from "There Is Such a People" will leave their party.
