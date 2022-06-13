Macron Won the first round of Parliamentary Elections in France by 0.1%

World » EU | June 13, 2022, Monday // 13:30
Bulgaria: Macron Won the first round of Parliamentary Elections in France by 0.1% French President Emmanuel Macron @Wikimedia Commons

The Ensemble alliance, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, won 25.75% of the vote in the first round of parliamentary elections, gaining 0.09% over the New Ecologic and Social People's Union, led by left-wing leader Jean-Luc Melenchon (25.66%).

This is shown by the results of the processing of 100% of the bulletins of the Interior Ministry, quoted by Reuters. Marine Le Pen's National Association ranks third with 18.67% of the vote.

The three formations will take part in the runoff next Sunday. The other parties did not qualify for the second round, as they did not receive the required minimum of 12.5% ​​to participate in the runoff.

According to the media, more than half of the voters (52.48%) did not participate in the vote and the turnout was 47.52% - a record low.

Although Marcon's alliance is in a good position to secure the largest number of seats, major sociological institutes warn that the president may still lose control of parliament in the last round of voting.

Various opinion polls show between 250 and 300 seats in the 577-seat parliament for the Ensemble, while the left will secure 170-220 seats, a large increase from 2017. Le Pen will also increase her presence in parliament, despite more poor performance compared to the presidential election, when she garnered 40% of French support.

