Bulgaria: The Foreign Minister and the Energy Minister Resigned Today

Two other ministers of the political party "There Is Such a People" - Alexander Nikolov and Teodora Genchovska - the energy and foreign ministers have resigned today.

Their resignations come after those of Grozdan Karadjov (Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works) and Radostin Vassilev (Ministry of Sports). They are the result of Slavi Trifonov's decision to withdraw his party from the ruling coalition.

Thus, all four TISP representatives in the cabinet are now resigned ministers.

“The reasons for Minister Nikolov's resignation from the government are purely political. They are related to the decision of the party ‘There Is Such a People’, from whose quota the energy minister was elected, to leave the ruling of the country. Alexander Nikolov will continue to perform his constitutional duties until the election of his successor", said in a statement the Ministry of Energy.

"The reason for the resignation is related to the decision of the party ‘There Is Such a People’ to withdraw its ministers from the government," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The resignations are to be accepted by the Prime Minister, and he will submit them for voting in the National Assembly. The prime minister then nominates whom he appoints to head the four ministries. There are no deadlines for this procedure and the release of ministers may be delayed.

