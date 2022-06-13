Sofia Airport starts Investigation after a Signal of Discrimination against Naomi Campbell

Sofia Airport begins a full investigation after a publication in the Daily Mail, which claims that world-famous model Naomi Campbell has fallen victim to racial discrimination by Bulgarian customs officials. Campbell was in Bulgaria from May 19 to 22 to advertise a global fashion brand.

"We sincerely regret Ms. Campbell's negative experiences in Sofia. Today we launched a full investigation into what happened with. We are in contact with the Bulgarian customs authorities, who have confirmed that checking passengers and luggage is part of their work and is a routine procedure. We will review the videos from that day and we will interview the employees tomorrow in order to fully investigate the case," Sofia Airport representatives said in a statement.

According to the Daily Mail, on arrival at the airport, customs officers asked for a full check of the 52-year-old Campbell's luggage. A source in the tabloid claims that she was "very upset" by what happened, and according to her the reason for being checked in such detail is because of the color of her skin.

"Naomi left with a baseball cap and bag in her hands, settled in a hotel. She arrived in Sofia with such enthusiasm to shoot, but it definitely upset her. She still fulfilled her commitment," the source added.

/BNT