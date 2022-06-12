British Tourists have Returned to Sunny Beach, the South Seaside will Rely on Bulgarians

After two heavy Covid summers in Sunny Beach, a good season is expected. British tourists have returned to the resort after two seasons during which hotels working with the UK market remained closed. At the beginning of June, the hotels in the resort are already full from 20% to over 40%. However, people in Sunny Beach are moderate optimists.

"The British market is back. It has not yet regained its pre-crisis levels, but we are counting on it very much. Unfortunately, very strong markets such as Poland and Germany have not yet moved as we expect, the war in Ukraine is definitely reflected there," said Alexander Alexandrov, a hotel manager in Sunny Beach.

An average of 20 to 40% will be the increased cost of a vacation in the resort for those who decide to go now. A room per night with super all-inclusive conditions costs 200 - 300 BGN per night.

However, this is not the case with advance reservations. Some of them are from before the Covid pandemic. Hotels will find it difficult to compensate for the galloping inflation in Bulgaria, as the packages were sold earlier. Hotels are 100% booked, but only in July and August.

"We have no leverage to raise prices, despite galloping inflation. The price of electricity for us has jumped between 5-6 times. A 60-day job for a hotel cannot cover its expenses," Alexandrov added.

And in Sozopol, they officially opened the summer season with the expectation that Bulgarians will again prefer their native sea.

"It is a fact that there will be no Russian-speaking tourists. In Sozopol are only those of them who have properties here and have managed to come, but they are a very small part of those we are used to seeing. However, I sincerely hope that for the second year in a row we will be able to compensate with Bulgarian tourists. The fact is that expensive gasoline will affect the weekend holidays, but if they stop traveling to the sea, it means no tourism at all. These people will not only not come to us, but will not go to Greece, so I think that the Bulgarian will have 5 levs - he will spend them having fun," said the mayor of Sozopol Tihomir Yanakiev.

The concessionaire of the central beach and Harmanite beach Kiril Spasov, for his part, said that the beaches south of Burgas are mostly visited by Bulgarian tourists.

"The prices on the beach this summer will be as set out in our concession agreements - BGN 7 for Central Beach and BGN 8 for Harmani Beach. The two Sozopol beaches were awarded the prestigious Blue Flag environmental prize”.

/BGNES