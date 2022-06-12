Day 109 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky asks “32,000 Russians have Died and for What?”

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Fighting in Sievierodonetsk continues, there is some success in Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine continues to control the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, where hundreds of civilians are fleeing fighting in the region.

In another video address last, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that as "fierce street battles in Sievierodonetsk continue, the Ukrainian army is gradually liberating western territory in the Kherson region and has some success in Zaporizhzhia

Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said earlier that a large fire and tons of oil had leaked after Russian shelling of the Sievierodonetsk Azot plant.

According to him, the fighting in the city does not stop and most of it is in Russian hands.

According to Ukraine, about 800 people have taken refuge in several bomb shelters under the plant.

Rodion Miroshnik, a representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said some civilians had begun leaving the area.

Earlier, he announced that about 300-400 Ukrainian fighters were blocked on the territory of the plant along with civilians.

Attacks in other parts of the East

Meanwhile, RIA Novosti reported a huge cloud of smoke after an explosion in Avdiivka, a town in the neighboring Donetsk region that houses another chemical plant.

The Ukrainian military says it has repulsed Russian attacks on three small towns northwest of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, but fighting continues in a fourth settlement in the region, as well as east of the city.

“32,000 Russians have died”

In a video address last night, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian troops were gradually liberating territories in the Kherson region as well as in Zaporizhzhia. He added:

"A total of about 32,000 Russians have died so far and for what? What has this brought you?! No one can say how long this destruction of Russian souls will last! But we must do everything in our power to make the occupiers regret it for what they have done."

Ukraine needs not three but 300 volley fire systems

Ukrainian authorities would like to receive about 300 multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) from Western countries. This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Cabinet of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak in an interview published on Saturday night on the website of the British newspaper “The Daily Telegraph”.

"When it comes to rocket systems, we don't need three or four systems, we need about 300," he said. Podolyak added that currently, approximately 90% of combat losses in Ukraine's armed forces are due to the work of Russian artillery, which is significantly superior to Ukrainian.

Earlier, “The Times” reported that the United Kingdom will send only three such systems to Ukraine, at least in the first stage. For its part, the United States will send, according to the publication, no more than 10 systems. Last week, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced that London would transfer US production of volley fire systems to Ukraine with missiles capable of hitting targets up to 80 km away. He added that Ukrainian troops would be trained to use systems in the UK so that "they can maximize their impact".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR, BGNES