Explosive COVID Epidemic in Beijing: Bars and Shops Closed

The Chinese capital, Beijing, is experiencing an "explosive" epidemic from COVID-19, a government spokesman said on Saturday as the Shanghai Mall conducted mass tests to curb the rise in cases, Reuters reported.

The warning followed a new tightening of COVID restrictions in Beijing on Thursday, with at least two districts closing some entertainment venues following an outbreak in a neighborhood full of nightclubs, shops and embassies.

Not only are the shops being closed, but dense fences are also being placed around them so that no one has access to them, photos of an AP photographer show.

Although the level of infection in China is low by world standards, the country maintains a policy of zero COVID, citing the need to protect the elderly and the medical system, even when other countries are trying to live with the virus.

So far, only 5,226 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the country of 1.4 billion people.

Authorities in Beijing said on Saturday that all 61 new cases uncovered in the city on Friday had visited or been linked to the bar “Heavenly Supermarket”.

