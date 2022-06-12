Bulgaria: Vegetables continue to become Cheaper

The Market Price Index (MPI), which reflects wholesale food prices in Bulgaria, fell 0.52 percent this week to 2,111 points. This was reported by BTA.

The indicator is declining for the fifth consecutive week, after rising steadily since October last year, when it was at around 1,630 points, according to data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets (SCCEM). Since the beginning of May, the MPI has fallen by 5.26 percent.

The base level of the index - 1,000 points - is from 2005.

The price of greenhouse tomatoes this week fell by 8.4 percent to BGN 3.28 per kilogram, and greenhouse cucumbers fell by 16 percent to BGN 1.84 per kilogram. Potatoes rose by 3.8 percent and sold at BGN 1.08 per kilogram. The price of carrots fell by 3.4 percent to BGN 1.15 per kilogram wholesale. The value of cabbage fell by 2.1 percent to BGN 0.93 per kilogram. Salads are cheaper by 3 cents to 0.77 leva per piece.

Apples went up by 2 cents and sold at BGN 1.34 per kilogram. The price of lemons jumps by 12.6 percent to BGN 2.51 per kilogram. Strawberries are cheaper by almost 8.6 percent and are sold at BGN 3.62 per kilogram wholesale. The price of cherries is falling this week by 21.7 percent to BGN 3.67 per kilogram.

Cow's cheese rose by 0.3 percent to BGN 9.75 per kilogram, and Vitosha yellow cheese fell by 0.3 percent and sold at BGN 15.08 per kilogram. The sunflower oil is traded at BGN 5.04 per liter at the end of the week.

A packet of 125 grams of butter rises by one penny and sells for BGN 2.69. Chicken meat is cheaper by 2.5 percent and is traded at an average of BGN 5.52 per kilogram. Sugar went up by two cents and sold at BGN 2.14 per kilogram. Flour type "500" raises its price by 3.5 percent to BGN 1.46 per kilogram. Rice is traded at BGN 2.66 per kilogram. Eggs at the end of the week are sold without change at BGN 0.27 per piece.

