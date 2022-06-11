The United States is removing PCR Tests for New Arrivals
The United States is removing the COVID test requirement for new arrivals in the country. Until now, it was necessary to present a PCR test done 24 hours before the trip or proof of post-illness. This regime has been in place for a year and a half and has been complained about by both airlines and the tourism business. The cancellation of the requirement is from tomorrow. But authorities overseas are reminded that people in most countries around the world who do not have US citizenship are still required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to enter the United States.
