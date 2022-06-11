Bulgaria: An Exhibition about the War in Ukraine was Vandalized in Sofia

Photos from the war in Ukraine were vandalized in Sofia, “Fotofabrika” director Emmy Barouh told Radio Free Europe Bulgaria. On some of the images of destroyed and injured people is painted with white spray the letter Z, which Russia uses as a symbol of its invasion.

The photos are on broad display on Sofia's Vasil Levski Boulevard by the Fotofabrika Foundation. They are part of a festival that is being held for the ninth consecutive year in Sofia.

The exhibition is titled "Ukraine: The Archives of a Crime" and features photographs by Reuters. After staying in place for a month, it was supposed to be closed on June 9 but the deadline was extended.

"Our team noticed the letter Z on the images late Friday morning," said Emmy Barouh. The foundation has filed a complaint with the police department responsible for the territory where the vandalism took place.

The Z sign is inscribed on 4 of the 30 photographs in the exhibition. There are photos in which not the image is not defaced, but the inscription, which explains where and under what conditions the photos were taken, is defaced

The Z sign also covers the introductory text to the exhibition, which reminds that Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and that, according to UNICEF, one Ukrainian child every second since then has become a refugee.

"Fotofabrika" organizes annual outdoor photo exhibitions, which are available free of charge to every passer-by. So far, the foundation has had only one other exhibition that has been vandalized - one that shows the suffering of refugees in 2015.

