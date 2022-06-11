After Heavy Rains: Petrohan Pass Closed, Danger of Collapse of the Road Smolyan – Devin

The Petrohan Pass is closed due to fallen stones on the road. The traffic on the road Sofia - Montana in the section Barzia - Gintsi, at km 59 is temporarily limited due to the fallen rock mass and flooded road section. The traffic is regulated by the Traffic Police, only vehicles moving to Montana are allowed, and traffic to Sofia is diverted.

Heavy rains fell in Smolyan region, but there are no difficult situations at the moment.

There are no closed roads in Smolyan municipality, but if the rains continue, there is a danger of the Smolyan-Devin road collapsing.

There are small landslides and flooded ravines in the municipalities of Banite and Rudozem. The available equipment is already engaged there and work is being done on clearing streets in the villages of Chepintsi and Byala Reka, where a rock mass has fallen. There is a broken peripheral water supply system in the village of Byala Reka and the accident is currently being repaired.

The Elhovska River has raised its level, undermining a slope above a street in the Geological district of Rudozem, which has forced the closure of part of the roadway.

"The most worrying thing is that the river level is quite high from the very heavy rain last night. What we see initially is that most of the retaining walls along one of the city's streets have been severely undermined and one of the slopes has been undermined. And in the villages in most settlements we have a lot of slippery slopes, closed parts of streets, where we have sent machines to work since the morning. With serious concern about how the weather will develop, we already have enough equipment in place so that, if necessary, we can react quickly with what is needed and we are ready to inform all volunteers and voluntary formations. We are ready with drainage pumps, if necessary," said Rumen Pehlivanov, mayor of Rudozem Municipality.

In Plovdiv, an accident at a substation of a system energy operator left the central part of the city without electricity for more than 3 hours.

An orange code for heavy rains has been announced for today in eight districts in Bulgaria.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT