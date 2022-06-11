Defense Minister: Bulgaria Needs a whole Squadron of F-16s

“If there is no parliament, the project for the F-16 Block 70 will be restarted, it will not be clear at all what the price will be and it is unclear when the second 8 fighters will come at all. In the first quarter of 2025, we expect the first already paid planes”.

This was stated to bTV this morning by the Minister of Defense Dragomir Zakov.

He was adamant that the army needed an entire F-16 squadron.

“Bulgaria cannot help the Ukrainian army with weapons. We currently have to place an order with the ammunition manufacturers, and this will take two or three years, at least. We need this ammunition, and imagine if we give what we have - it will be very unpleasant”, said Dragomir Zakov, citing the example that the European Peace Fund restores arms provided to Ukraine within 5 years.

“This is how we can do in Bulgaria - to provide, and then not be able to fill the gaps”, said Zakov and stressed that we must act responsibly.

“Undoubtedly, Ukraine is a victim and needs to be helped, but on the other hand there is the issue of national security”, the minister added.

Asked about the repair of the MiG-29, he said the following: “Talks with the Polish side continue. This is about patching up the situation until the arrival of the F-16 Block 70”.

/BGNES