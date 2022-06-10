Bulgarian PM: I will Talk every day with MPs ready to Serve the State not their Party Leader

The update of the budget and support for the minority government are the goals of the meetings of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov with MPs from the Bulgarian Parliament. This was announced by the Prime Minister in a special video address. Petkov openly stated his intention to continue to hold open and honest talks with deputies in the coming days, acquainting them in detail with the difficult situation in the country. The Prime Minister also declared readiness for elections, if that is the true will of the Bulgarian voter. “We are not afraid of elections”, Petkov is categorical. However, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is focusing on dialogue in the interests of Bulgarian citizens.

In his address, the Prime Minister gave extremely serious arguments in support of the update of the budget, which includes a number of social payments, as well as tax relief for families with children. The Prime Minister expressed his fears that if the update is not carried out, pensioners will remain below the poverty line due to inflation, and there will be no electricity subsidies for businesses.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov also focused on key bills and activities that require the continuous work of the National Assembly and the government. The Prime Minister said that a number of laws should be adopted by the end of the year, without which the funds under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan cannot come.

/Council of Ministers