63% of Bulgarians Eat Meat almost Every Day, Only 8% regularly consume Plant-Based Products

Meat remains an indispensable product on the table for Bulgarians. 63% consume meat almost daily or even several times a day, and 31% - 1-2 times a week. Men are the ones who eat more meat products (63% - almost every day), while women eat mostly 1-2 times a week (38%). This shows a representative survey of consumer behavior of Bulgarians, conducted by Danone Bulgaria among citizens aged 18-65. Another interesting fact that reveals the survey is that interest in plant-based products in our country is gradually increasing. Although only 8% of Bulgarians consume such goods regularly, the percentage of consumers who include plant-based products in their weekly menu is already 30%. Almost as many (33%) consume them less than once a week.

Plant-based products are one of the fastest-growing product categories in recent years, including in Bulgaria. The reasons why these products are increasingly finding a place in the daily diet are no longer limited to the desire to follow a diet or the presence of food intolerances. According to the analysis, 43% of Bulgarians believe that plant-based products are good for health, while 16% buy them because of their taste, and 10% - because they protect the environment.

What does the consumption of plant-based products in Bulgaria look like?

The study reveals more interesting details, such as the fact that regular consumption of plant-based products is higher among the age group 18-34 years (19%). Young people living in urban areas and those with higher incomes are usually the main audience for plant-based products, with health being the main reason why such products are consumed more intensively.

At the market level, the category is growing impressively fast - by 41.8% in 2021 compared to 2020. The Alpro brand is one of the most recognizable on the market in this regard, and it is developing at a very fast pace since 2019. Alpro is part of Danone's portfolio and offers Bulgarian consumers a variety of plant-based products - from beverages, desserts and fermented products to cooking products. Plant-based products are the future of a varied diet, a balanced diet and responsible consumption with care for the environment.

What is a flexitarian diet?

The study also examines the awareness and prevalence of a flexitarian diet in our country. The data show that in Bulgaria the term is known to only 8% of Bulgarians, as only 3% are vegetarians and only 1% are vegans. At the same time, 96% of Bulgarians do not follow a certain diet.

A flexitarian diet (also called a flexible diet) is a type of diet that encourages the consumption of plant foods to a greater extent, while allowing a moderate intake of meat and animal products. That is, it includes a variety of food consumption and does not force the consumer to completely eliminate meat from their daily lives, but encourages the purchase of seasonal vegetables and the use of as many plant-based products. This style of eating is also the first step towards leading a more environmentally friendly lifestyle. In this way, people do not deprive themselves of their daily favorite foods and focus on a balanced and varied diet with the environment in mind.

