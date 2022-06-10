“We Continue the Change responded: We don’t make Offers, We don’t buy MPs!

"We Continue the Change" categorically denied allegations that they are bidding for deputies to support the coalition government in parliament.

"I understand the rhetoric, it does not come from our parliamentary group. We do not offer, buy or distribute management posts and budgets," insisted on the sidelines of the National Assembly the chairman of the parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change" Andrey Gyurov.

"What I want to make clear is that we said that the state has several main priorities at the moment and we have goals that we need to achieve in this parliament. They are, first of all, the adoption of the budget update, the assistance to the citizens. Priority №2 - adoption of the amendments to the energy law so that the business can get its relief from the increased price of electricity Priority №3 - continues to be the Anti Corruption Commission, as you know, yesterday we introduced the bill, the fight against corruption. And last but not least - we must not forget that 22 laws must be adopted by the end of the year, which will ensure the receipt of BGN 6 billion under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan," he explained.

Gyurov pointed out that these are priorities that are important for the state.

"And that is why we said very clearly - this cannot happen if there is no majority in the parliament, and that is why every MP, regardless of which parliamentary group they represent, should turn to themselves, to their moral compass and to ask what are the important things for the state and whether they can put them above personal interests and party interests. "

According to him, every MP, regardless of which parliamentary group, when they see that these are priorities in which they can recognize themselves, then they are welcome to secure a majority in this parliament.

"So I think we are really at a stage where everyone has to decide and say whether they are part of the status quo and the former model that we are trying to eliminate or are they for Bulgaria to have prosperity to move towards a more normal, a more legal state", said Andrey Gyurov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR