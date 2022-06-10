Parliament Ratified an agreement that makes Bulgaria a Member of the OECD

The National Assembly ratified in two readings the Agreement on Economic Review, which makes our country an official member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), BNR reported.

During the debates, the ruling party and the opposition got into a dispute over the merits of our country's entry into the so-called "Club of the Rich".

With the accession to the organization, Bulgaria will carry out enhanced cooperation in various areas, summarized in the roadmap for accession. The activities that the OECD will carry out in favor of Bulgaria under the agreement amount to 800 thousand euros and cover the period from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2023.

Ratification has sparked controversy in plenary

GERB pointed out the efforts of Borissov's last government to achieve membership in the club of the rich and insisted that the ruling party not take credit for this.

MP Atanas Mihnev from "We Continue the Change" challenged the policy of GERB and cited recommendations from the report of the organization, one of which is the need to eliminate corruption.

"It is this government that has not been effective. So ‘We Continue to change’ has one main goal and that is to free our country from those regulators, agencies and sub-agencies, which are in fact a symbol of the conquered state."

GERB MP Delyan Dobrev countered with an example of managing the state-owned Bulgargaz.

"Is this your transparent policy of managing state-owned companies? You took the director of the private intermediary MET and appointed him director of Bulgargaz. And the moment he became director of Bulgargaz, he started buying gas from his own company. You understand what insolence this is. And to tell me here about good governance of state-owned companies is a disgrace, it is rudeness."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR