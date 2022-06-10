Bulgaria’s President called for a quick Way Out of the Political Crisis

Politics | June 10, 2022, Friday // 14:09
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s President called for a quick Way Out of the Political Crisis Bulgarian President Rumen Radev @BGNES

The political crisis is a fact”. With these words, President Rumen Radev commented for the first time on the departure of "There Is Such a People" of the quadruple ruling coalition.

The head of state noted that, unlike previous crises, this one unfolds in the context of progressive inflation and the social, economic and food crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

Rumen Radev also appealed to the government:

"The parties represented in parliament must find a way out of the situation as soon as possible because we need responsible and sustainable governance. While the parties seek the formation of a governing majority, the cabinet must provide social payments and business support, veto the Republic of North Macedonia in accordance with the framework adopted by the National Security Advisory Council and to ensure the functioning of the State".

/BNR

